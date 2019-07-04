Armenian Ambassador meets with French minister of agriculture and food

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan on July 2 met with French minister of agriculture and food Didier Guillaume, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation between Armenia and France in agriculture sectors, as well as in the fields of irrigation, food safety, winemaking and animal husbandry were discussed. They highlighted the Armenian-French sectoral cooperation within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

At the end of the meeting Ambassador Tolmajyan thanked the minister for the constant assistance provided to Armenia and the French-Armenian community.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan