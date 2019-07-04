Armenian minister, WB team discuss process of Local Economy and Infrastructure Development project

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan and chairwoman of the Tourism Committee Susanna Safaryan met with the team of the World Bank to discuss the process of Local Economy and Infrastructure Development project, the ministry told Armenpress.

Chief infrastructure specialist Zaruhi Tokhmakhyan said they got acquainted with the works on improving infrastructures based on the project, expressing satisfaction over the ongoing works

The minister highlighted the importance of technical assistance and stated: “Our goal is not to create infrastructures, by high-quality services which are based on high-quality infrastructures”.

The development objective of the Local Economy and Infrastructure Development Project for Armenia is to improve infrastructure services and institutional capacity for increased tourism contribution to local economy in selected regions of Armenia.

