Armenia, Singapore to sign double tax treaty

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet today approved the proposal on signing an agreement on ruling out double taxation of income and preventing tax evasion between Armenia and Singapore.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s session of the Armenian government.

The Armenian finance ministry launched the works on signing a double tax treaty with Singapore since 2016.

“Such agreement creates necessary conditions to promote investments and export. We have similar agreements with 46 countries, and three more are at a pre-signing stage with the three countries”, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said this agreement is expected to be signed in the period of July 7-9 during the officia visit of the Armenian Prime Minister in Singapore.

