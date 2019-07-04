New Ambassador of Romania presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Romania to Armenia Cornel Ionescu presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian on July 4, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, wishing him success. Armen Sarkissian said he is expecting an active work on intensifying the Armenian-Romanian relations and expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Armenian President and the Romanian Ambassador talked about the need to boost the economic ties between the two countries and take actions to promote development in this field. They highlighted boosting the business ties, revealing the opportunities of each other and maximally using the existing potential. In this context they highlighted the existence of Bucharest-Yerevan fight launched recently.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan