Number of flights from Armenia to Russia to increase from July 8

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Number of flights from Armenia to Russia will increase starting from July 8, PR manager at the Armenia International Airports CJSC Satenik Hovhannisyan told Armenpress.

She informed that the Armenia airline will operate two flights daily from Yerevan to Moscow.

Pobeda airline will increase the frequency of flights in July and will operate additional 8 flights en route Gyumri-Moscow-Gyumri.

Two airlines change the aircraft types. Aeroflot will add 40 seats to each flight, and Nord Wind airline will operate four flights with 400-seat aircrafts.

“These are the data of this moment, but they can also change within the course of time”, she said.

