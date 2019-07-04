Increase of minimum wage not a great burden for business – deputy minister

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is using a balanced approach in the process of raising the amount of minimum salaries, Deputy minister of labor and social affairs Gemafin Gasparyan said during a discussion in Yerevan, stating that the opinion of the business has also been taken into account in the matter of increasing the salaries.

“The opinions according to which making the minimum salary 68.000 drams is a great burden for the business, are not so correct. We have conducted a research among 1580 employers. They state that 70,142 drams is normal for them. Now we have set 68.000 drams. We have tried to show a balanced approach”, the deputy minister said.

The person working in Armenia should receive a salary higher from the minimum consumption basket. The deputy minister said this is a political stance. The increase of minimum wage will concern nearly 35.000 people in the public sector and 45.000 in the private sector.

On June 27 the Armenian government approved the draft on raising the minimum salary from 55.000 drams to 68.000 drams.

