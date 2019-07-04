Ucom’s “2 Numbers in 1 SIM Card” offer available in service centers of Russian Tele2

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. From now on frequent callers to Armenia residing in Russia have an opportunity to join “My Armenia” prepaid tariff plan in service centers of Russia’s Tele2 mobile operator, Ucom told Armenpress.

“Due to Dual-SIM technology, Ucom and Aiva Mobile subscribers have an exclusive opportunity to use two phone numbers on one SIM-card: Ucom’s number on the territory of Armenia and Aiva Mobile’s one on the territory of Russia”, said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-founder and Director General at Ucom.

When in Armenia the subscribers will use their Armenian number with one of the «Universal Plus» postpaid tariff plans and will also be able to call all networks of Russia with the minutes, included in the tariff plan. When in Russia they will use the Russian number with My Armenia prepaid tariff plan, without any roaming.

This offer is applicable to individuals only, who can present an identification document, valid both in Armenia and Russia. For example, the internal identification document valid in Armenia (ID card), cannot be used to benefit from this offer, as this document is not valid in Russian Federation.

To join My Armenia prepaid tariff plan the subscribers can visit the following service centers: https://www.aiva-mobile.ru/connect/store.