Government raises honor fee of Great Patriotic War veterans by 50,000 drams

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The amount of monthly honor fee of the veterans of the Great Patriotic War has been set at 100,000 drams instead of 50,000 drams.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s session of the Armenian government.

The decision aims at raising the social protection level of the Great Patriotic War veterans, to ensure their activity and welfare.

According to the 2019 state budget, 238,200 drams for the honor fees of the veterans have been envisaged for 397 beneficiaries. As of May 1, 2019, honor fees have been paid to 318 veterans.

