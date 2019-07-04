Armenian President congratulates Donald Trump on US Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to US President Donald Trump on the Independence Day, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“We attach great importance to the friendship of Armenia and the United States, the multisectoral cooperation and are ready to make efforts to further deepen and expand them.

Our compatriots living in the US greatly contribute to the Armenian-American mutual partnership, as well as have a great investment in the US political, economic and culture life. Their contribution to strengthening and maintaining the friendship between our peoples is invaluable”, reads the Armenian President’s congratulatory letter.

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan