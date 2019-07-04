6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Canada’s Vancouver island
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Canada’s Vancouver island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, Reuters reports.
There was no tsunami warning or immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which the agency said hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 225 km (140 miles) northwest of Port Hardy.
- 11:13 Government raises honor fee of Great Patriotic War veterans by 50,000 drams
- 10:38 Armenian President congratulates Donald Trump on US Independence Day
- 10:22 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Canada’s Vancouver island
- 10:12 Armenian PM congratulates US President Donald Trump on Independence Day
- 10:02 Trump administration loses bid to lift bar on funds for border wall with Mexico
- 10:00 Armenian, Polish lawmakers intensify parliamentary cooperation
- 09:05 Armenia, Russia to hold joint military drills in 2019
- 08:59 European Stocks - 03-07-19
- 08:58 US stocks up - 03-07-19
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-07-19
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 03-07-19
- 08:55 Oil Prices Up - 03-07-19
- 07.03-21:16 President Sarkissian sends condolence letter to Vladimir Putin
- 07.03-20:24 Armenia should have a single network of Armenian doctors worldwide – Pashinyan
- 07.03-19:20 PM Pashinyan attends solemn opening ceremony of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia
- 07.03-18:41 Armenian exports rise by 11.7% in May
- 07.03-18:34 Tehran determined in deepening relations with Yerevan – President Rouhani
- 07.03-18:19 Hassan Rouhani, Mher Grigoryan discuss opportunities given by interim agreement between Iran and EAE
- 07.03-17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-07-19
- 07.03-17:43 Asian Stocks - 03-07-19
- 07.03-16:51 67th plenary session of Conference of European Statisticians held in Paris
- 07.03-16:15 Colonel Stepan Gevorgyan appointed deputy commander of Artsakh Defense Army
- 07.03-15:50 MEPs choose David Sassoli as new European Parliament president
- 07.03-15:38 PM’s wife invites spouse of Lebanese President to Armenia
- 07.03-15:33 Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces pays working visit to Artsakh Defense Army
- 07.03-15:29 PM holds consultation on development of Armenia’s civil aviation
- 07.03-15:24 Armenian deputy PM meets with Iranian President in Tehran
- 07.03-15:16 Armenian President receives Mayor of Glendale
- 07.03-14:47 Armenian Ambassador meets with Czech healthcare minister
- 07.03-14:08 Armenian PM holds phone talk with President of Kyrgyzstan
- 07.03-14:00 Armenian MFA spox rules out scenario of unilateral concessions on NK conflict
- 07.03-13:19 Armenian FM to introduce issues discussed at Washington meetings during upcoming Artsakh visit
- 07.03-13:11 Christine Grigoryan appointed deputy justice minister
- 07.03-13:10 Baku refused to ensure Armenian delegation’s security at UNESCO Committee session
- 07.03-12:53 President Sarkissian hosts Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn
20:25, 07.02.2019
Viewed 3547 times Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa – Armenia ranks 84th in Henley passport index
13:56, 06.27.2019
Viewed 2789 times Armenia approves free healthcare for all citizens under 18
15:52, 06.28.2019
Viewed 1967 times ‘I knew Armenians had big hearts, now I know they’ve also big brains’ – Djorkaeff says at Vanadzor engineering event
10:44, 07.02.2019
Viewed 1901 times Number of citizens from US seeking Armenian citizenship increases after 2018 revolution
14:37, 06.27.2019
Viewed 1840 times Armenia buys new assault armaments, re-equips Air Force