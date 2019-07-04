Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 July

6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Canada’s Vancouver island


YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Canada’s Vancouver island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, Reuters reports.

There was no tsunami warning or immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which the agency said hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 225 km (140 miles) northwest of Port Hardy.

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration