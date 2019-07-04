Trump administration loses bid to lift bar on funds for border wall with Mexico

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to lift an injunction barring the Trump administration from using $2.5 billion intended for the fight against illegal narcotics to build a wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico, Reuters reports.

The ruling was another setback in President Donald Trump’s effort to construct a border wall, one of his top promises in the 2016 presidential campaign. He pledged at the time that Mexico would pay for it.

“Congress did not appropriate money to build the border barriers defendants seek to build here,” a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 ruling.

Several states, including California, and organizations, including the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, challenged the administration decision in two lawsuits.