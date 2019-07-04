Armenian, Polish lawmakers intensify parliamentary cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs led by chairman Ruben Rubinyan is in Warsaw to take part in the joint session with the Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee of the Polish Senate on July 2-4, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Armenian parliamentary delegation includes lawmakers both from the ruling My Step faction, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties.

During the joint session the Armenian and Polish lawmakers delivered reports on the Armenia-EU relations, regional security, cooperation and stability in the South Caucasus, as well as the Armenian-Polish bilateral ties.

In his welcoming remarks Ruben Rubinyan touched upon the Armenian-Polish relations, highlighting the role of the parliamentary diplomacy. In this context the sides expressed confidence that the cooperation between the respective committees, the exchange of experience relating to the legislative activity, as well as the joint discussions in the fields of mutual interest will contribute to boosting the bilateral ties between the Armenian and Polish Parliaments.

Touching upon the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, the chairman of the committee expressed his satisfaction over Poland’s ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and expressed hope that the national parliaments of the remaining EU states will also ratify the Agreement as soon as possible.

Coming to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s Rubinyan highlighted the imperative of solving the conflict exclusively peacefully in accordance with the principles of the international law.

At the end of the meeting the sides signed a joint statement, planning to hold the next joint session in Yerevan in 2020.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan