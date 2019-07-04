Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 July

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-07-19


LONDON, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.30% to $1780.00, copper price down by 1.43% to $5926.00, lead price down by 2.04% to $1895.00, nickel price down by 2.42% to $12120.00, tin price down by 2.17% to $18450.00, zinc price down by 1.97% to $2434.00, molybdenum price up by 0.43% to $26015.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration