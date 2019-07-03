President Sarkissian sends condolence letter to Vladimir Putin
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the fire in the deep-sea research vessel of the Russian Navy, which claimed human lives.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the President of Armenia, President Sarkissian offered condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
