PM Pashinyan attends solemn opening ceremony of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The solemn opening ceremony of the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia took place on July 3 in the presence of Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan.

ARMENPRESS reports leading international and Armenian medical centers, specialized NGOs and experts participated in both the organizational and scientific part of the congress.

The congress will take place from June 4 to 6. The Congress focuses on public health, medical education and health policy, digitalization of health, practical healthcare and pharmacology. The conference will make a great contribution to the further development of cooperation between local and Diaspora-Armenian doctors, medical science and healthcare fields.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan