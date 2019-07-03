Armenian exports rise by 11.7% in May

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. According to the National Statistical Service of Armenia, Armenia recorded 11.7% growth of exports of goods in May 2019 against May 2018.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, according to the data of the State Revenue Committee, some types of the goods have recorded double digit rise of export in May 2019 against May 2018, as well as in the January-May of this year against the same period of 2018.

Some types of goods that traditionally had very small share in exports have also recorded positive dynamics.

