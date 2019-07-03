Tehran determined in deepening relations with Yerevan – President Rouhani

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has announced that the relations and cooperation between Armenia and Iran must develop in economic, political and international directions. Tehran is determined in deepening relations with Yerevan., ARMENPRESS reports, citing the Iranian ISMA news agency.

Speaking in a meeting with the deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan on July 3, Hassan Rouhani said, “The people of Iran have had good historical and cultural relations with the people of Armenia”.

On energy and electricity as two fields of cooperation between the two countries, the President said, “We can implement the joint projects and plans in energy, electricity and transportation faster”.

He went on to refer to Aras River as a vital river for both countries with regard to the environment, saying, “Considering the fact that a large part of the population of Iran is using Aras as a source of drinking water and agriculture, its health is very important”.

“We want the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to be connected to the Black Sea, and one of the ways to make this realize is through Iran, Armenia and Georgia,” he said.

President Rouhani referred to transportation, saying, “Economic relations are possible through banking relations and we can facilitate this exchange through using national currencies”.

He also said that Tehran and Yerevan can develop their ties despite illegal US sanctions, saying, “I have no doubt that we are the final winner of this unjust confrontation, and it is in this situation that relations with our neighbours will be remembered in the history”.

Stating that Iran welcomes development of economic ties with Eurasia states, he said, “Fortunately, our parliament has signed a cooperation document with Eurasia (Eurasian Economic Union – edit.) and engaging in trade with this region’s countries will be a good opportunity for us”.

During the meeting, deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan said, “I have no doubt that the agreements made during this visit will yield results in a short time”.

“We consider ourselves responsible to develop Iran’s relations and Eurasia, and we will do our best to make that happen,” he said.

Grigoryan continued, “I assure you that all joint plans and investments will be implemented with the aim of development of relations”.

On the health of Aras River water, he said, “I assure you that the presence of environment minister of Armenia in such visits shows that Yerevan pays special attention to this issue”.