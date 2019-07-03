Hassan Rouhani, Mher Grigoryan discuss opportunities given by interim agreement between Iran and EAE

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, who is on a working visit in Tehran to participate in the session of the intergovernmental commission between Armenia and Iran, met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan thanked the Iranian President for the warm reception. Noting that Armenian-Iranian relations are based on traditionally friendly ties and mutual trust, the Armenian Deputy PM hoped that they will further strengthen and expand with mutual efforts.

Mher Grigoryan informed the Iranian President that the session of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission was held in a constructive atmosphere and agreements were reached to expand cooperation between the two countries in a number of spheres of mutual interest.

Mher Grigoryan and Hassan Rouhani also discussed the opportunities given by the interim agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran.

During the meeting the interlocutors also exchange views on cooperation in energy sphere.

