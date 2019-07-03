Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-07-19

YEREVAN, 3 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 477.02 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.00 drams to 538.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.51 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.34 drams to 599.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 10.99 drams to 21333.9 drams. Silver price down by 1.41 drams to 232.66 drams. Platinum price down by 201.55 drams to 12729.33 drams.