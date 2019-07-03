67th plenary session of Conference of European Statisticians held in Paris

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) was set up in 1947 by ECOSOC. It is one of five regional commissions of the United Nations. UNECE's major aim is to promote pan-European economic integration, the Statistical Committee of Armenia told Armenpress.

UNECE includes 56 member States in Europe, North America and Asia. However, all interested United Nations member States may participate in the work of UNECE. Over 70 international professional organizations and other non-governmental organizations take part in UNECE activities. More than 60 countries come together at the Conference of European Statisticians (CES) to drive statistical work in the UNECE region and beyond.

The Conference:

Relies on the vision and advice by the Bureau which steers all CES activities.

Endorses guidelines, recommendations and standards developed by networks of experts.

Takes stock of good practices and reviews emerging issues in statistics. The CES Bureau provides vision and direction to all activities of the Conference of European Statisticians. It is a group of eight leading Chief Statisticians elected among the CES members. Six key international organizations are also represented.

The mission is to:

Drive innovation e.g. by exploring gaps and emerging issues

Set up networks of experts and guide their work in emerging statistical issues

Advise the UNECE Secretariat in all statistical work

Select topics for the annual meetings of the Conference and follow up.

The 67th Plenary session of the Conference of European Statisticians took place on 26-28 June 2019 at the OECD Headquarters in Paris.

According to the rules governing the work of the Conference, on 28 June 2019 the Conference elected the following members to serve on the Bureau for the 2019-2021 term of office:

Ms. Marjo Bruun (Finland) as Chairperson; and the following Vice-Chairpersons of the Bureau;

Mr. Stepan Mnatsakanyan (Armenia);

Mr. Konrad Pesendorfer (Austria);

Mr. Anil Arora (Canada);

Mr. Julio Santaella (Mexico);

Ms. Liz MacPherson (New Zealand);

Mr. Dominik Rozkrut (Poland).

Mr. Stepan Mnatsakanyan, President of Armstat, was re-elected for the third time.