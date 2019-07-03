Colonel Stepan Gevorgyan appointed deputy commander of Artsakh Defense Army
STEPANAKERT, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree appointing Colonel Stepan Gevorgyan deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
