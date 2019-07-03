MEPs choose David Sassoli as new European Parliament president

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Italian former journalist David Sassoli has been selected as the new president of the European Parliament, BBC reports.

Mr Sassoli, 63, received the support of 345 out of a total of 667 MEPs in the second round of voting in Strasbourg.

The centre-left politician beat three other candidates and will assume the role of assembly speaker immediately.

The vote comes a day after EU leaders agreed nominations for the bloc’s top jobs, with a woman for the first time proposed as European Commission chief.