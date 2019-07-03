PM’s wife invites spouse of Lebanese President to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, has been hosted by wife of the President of Lebanon Nadia Al Chami Aoun on July 3, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan.

Anna Hakobyan introduced her meetings held in Lebanon and impressions from the visit. The Armenian PM’s wife also introduced the activities of the two foundations led by her and the Group of Friends of Classical Music formed within the frames of the My Step foundation. Mrs. Aoun welcomed such a high level attitude to the classical music and stated that both she and her spouse are great fans of classical music and can cooperate in spreading the classical music with pleasure.

“Last year the visit to Armenia on the sidelines of the 17th La Francophonie conference was very impressive. The visit was short, but I liked Armenia very much”, the Lebanese President’s wife said.

In response, Anna Hakobyan invited Mrs. Aoun to visit Armenia. “There is a lot to see in Armenia and I will introduce our country to you with pleasure”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan