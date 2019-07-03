Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces pays working visit to Artsakh Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan visited the Defense Army of Artsakh on July 3 in accordance with the military cooperation program between the two Armenian republics, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Defense Minister of Artsakh, Defense Army Commander, Mayor-General Karen Abrahamyan, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces visited several directions of the frontline, got acquainted with the engineering-strengthening works and the complex processes aimed at improving the mechanisms to restrain the adversary.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan