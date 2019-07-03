PM holds consultation on development of Armenia’s civil aviation

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the government of Armenia led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during which issues relating to the development of Armenia’s civil aviation sector and the solution of the current issues in the field were discussed, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Today we gathered to discuss the draft concept of Armenia’s civil aviation development in order to determine which strategic direction we adopt in the field of the development of civil aviation in Armenia.

Previously I had a chance to state in many occasions that having practical national airlines in the modern world is one of the key components of the state’s attributes. And of course, having Armenian airlines in the aviation market is the goal and desire of all of us”, he said, adding that calculated, well-thought and consistent actions are needed for reaching this goal. “Of course, our first task should be not to undermine the normal operation of the civil aviation and be confident that based on the results of the decisions made and policies adopted we will not have the situation we had in case of Armenian Airlines and Armavia air companies, the fates of which, the incidents with which were a huge blow to Armenia’s civil aviation and self-confidence in this sector. And we need to acknowledge this. But on the other hand, our strategic goal should be the existence of Armenian airlines which must be competitive in the market and able to compete with each other and their foreign partners. We should take calculated, well-thought and consistent steps to implement this goal. I consider today’s discussion as the launch of this direction”, he said.

During the consultation the draft Civil Aviation Development Concept of Armenia has been introduced. The participants of the meeting introduced their observations and respective recommendations on the draft concept.

PM Pashinyan tasked the heads of the respective agencies to continue the discussions on the presented proposals.

