Armenian deputy PM meets with Iranian President in Tehran

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani received Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Mehr news agency reported.

During the meeting the officials discussed a number of issues, including the Armenian-Iranian relations and the recent international and regional developments.

Armenia’s delegation led by deputy PM Mher Grigoryan has taken part in the 16th session of the Iran-Armenia Joint Inter-Governmental Commission in Tehran on July 2. During the session the members of the commission discussed the issue of deepening the cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest and referred to the opportunities of developing cooperation in the spheres of energy, environment protection, transport, trade and economy, education and science. At the end of the session a memorandum of understand was signed.

