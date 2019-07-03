Armenian President receives Mayor of Glendale

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted Mayor of Glendale Ara Najarian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian welcomed the Glendale Mayor’s visit to the homeland, stating that Armenia is also the home of our Diaspora compatriots. In the context of strengthening Homeland-Diaspora ties, the President proposed Mayor Ara Najarian to deepen the cooperation with sister cities – Gyumri and Kapan.

Armen Sarkissian introduced his plans over Gyumri, proposing to organize an event in Gyumri dedicated to Glendale and a similar event in Glendale dedicated to Gyumri. He expressed readiness to hold an event at the Presidential Palace dedicated to the cultural heritage and diversity of Glendale.

Ara Najarian said he visits Armenia quite often, and every time these visits give him strength. He accepted the President’s proposals with willingness, stating that he will try to contribute to their implementation with his capacities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan