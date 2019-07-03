Armenian Ambassador meets with Czech healthcare minister
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan has been hosted by Czech minister of health Adam Vojtěch, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
During the meeting the current bilateral legal documents in the healthcare sector and the cooperation between the two countries within their framework were discussed.
A number of other issues were also touched upon during the meeting.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
