Armenian PM holds phone talk with President of Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Like during the July 2 phone talks with the Presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan, during today’s talk as well PM Pashinyan, as the leader of a chairing country, discussed issues relating to the cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the holding of the EAEU summit in Yerevan on October 1, and expansion of the EAEU foreign ties, in particular the signing prospects of the EAEU-Singapore free trade deal.

