Christine Grigoryan appointed deputy justice minister


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Christine Grigoryan has been appointed deputy minister of justice.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




