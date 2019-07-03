Christine Grigoryan appointed deputy justice minister
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Christine Grigoryan has been appointed deputy minister of justice.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 14:00 Armenian MFA spox rules out scenario of unilateral concessions on NK conflict
- 13:19 Armenian FM to introduce issues discussed at Washington meetings during upcoming Artsakh visit
- 13:11 Christine Grigoryan appointed deputy justice minister
- 13:10 Baku refused to ensure Armenian delegation’s security at UNESCO Committee session
- 12:53 President Sarkissian hosts Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn
- 12:26 Justice minister, CoE Secretary General discuss Armenia’s judicial reforms
- 12:11 President of Artsakh receives Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia
- 11:28 Lawmaker completes development of Armenia’s maritime legislation
- 11:22 Armenian PM to depart for Vietnam and Singapore on official visits
- 11:12 Armenian President comments on his brief talk with Putin at closing ceremony of 2nd European Games
- 10:46 PM Pashinyan proposes to bestow titles to a group of officials
- 10:20 At least 40 killed in strike on Tripoli migrant detention center
- 10:18 CBA President to participate in International Financial Congress in St. Petersburg
- 09:42 Armenian President congratulates Belarusian counterpart on Independence Day
- 09:33 Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia hosts Armenian PM’s wife
- 09:05 Special offers to be made for tourists viewing Armenia as a transit destination
- 08:53 European Stocks - 02-07-19
- 08:51 US stocks up - 02-07-19
- 08:50 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-07-19
- 08:49 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-07-19
- 08:48 Oil Prices Down - 02-07-19
- 07.02-20:25 Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa – Armenia ranks 84th in Henley passport index
- 07.02-19:53 Armenia-Iran intergovernmental commission discusses deepening of partnership in a number of spheres
- 07.02-19:40 PM Pashinyan meets with medalists of 2nd European Games
- 07.02-18:55 President Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to Russian President
- 07.02-18:53 Armenian Deputy PM meets with Energy Minister of Iran
- 07.02-18:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-07-19
- 07.02-18:45 Asian Stocks - 02-07-19
- 07.02-18:04 Bourg-de-Péage Mayor announces about her intention to visit Artsakh
- 07.02-17:56 PM Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan
- 07.02-17:11 Raising teacher's role, making science attractive – Armenian President delivers remarks in Belarus
- 07.02-16:31 Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with President of House of Representatives of Uruguay
- 07.02-16:25 Erdogan meets China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing
- 07.02-16:15 Armenia, Singapore hold talks on signing double tax treaty
- 07.02-15:52 Armenian President meets with Belarusian counterpart in Minsk
13:56, 06.27.2019
Viewed 2725 times Armenia approves free healthcare for all citizens under 18
15:52, 06.28.2019
Viewed 1906 times ‘I knew Armenians had big hearts, now I know they’ve also big brains’ – Djorkaeff says at Vanadzor engineering event
08:54, 06.26.2019
Viewed 1864 times Dates of Macron’s state visit to Armenia to be clarified through diplomatic channels – Ambassador Tolmajyan
14:37, 06.27.2019
Viewed 1784 times Armenia buys new assault armaments, re-equips Air Force
20:25, 07.02.2019
Viewed 1701 times Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa – Armenia ranks 84th in Henley passport index