President Sarkissian hosts Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian welcomed the sculptor’s first visit to Armenia. He said he always highly valued the sculptor’s father, Anthony Quinn’s acting skills and characters in films.

In his turn Lorenzo Quinn thanked the President for the reception and stated that he is inspired with Armenia’s beauty. “This is just an amazing country where there is so much to discover”, he said.

The sides touched upon the possible programs to be implemented by the Italian sculptor in Armenia.

President Sarkissian informed that various cultural events are being held at the Presidential Palace at his initiative. In this context the possibility to display Lorenzo Quinn’s works at the Presidential Palace were discussed.

