Justice minister, CoE Secretary General discuss Armenia’s judicial reforms

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s justice minister Rustam Badasyan and authorized representative of the government to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Yeghishe Kirakosyan met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland, Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Christos Giakoumopoulos, President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio and other CoE top officials during their visit in Strasbourg on July 1-2, the Armenian ministry of justice told Armenpress.

During the meetings wide range of upcoming actions in the judicial reforms were discussed.

The meetings also touched upon Armenia’s judicial reforms and anti-corruption strategy projects and the expected reforms within their framework.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan