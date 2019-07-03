Armenian PM to depart for Vietnam and Singapore on official visits

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan together with wife Anna Hakobyan will depart for Vietnam on an official visit on July 4-6, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian PM will meet with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. Thereafter, the two PMs will hold a joint press conference summing up the results of their talks. Official dinner will be served on behalf of the PM of Vietnam in honor of Pashinyan and his wife.

Nikol Pashinyan will also meet with Speaker of Parliament of Vietnam Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân.

The Armenian PM will visit the Memorial of Heroes fallen for the independence and freedom of Vietnam, as well as the Mausoleum of founder of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh. Pashinyan will also meet with the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and businessmen of Vietnam, will visit the Armenian Embassy where he will meet with the members of the Vietnam-Armenia friendship NGO.

At the invitation of Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Singapore on July 7-9.

During the visit the Armenian PM will meet with the top leadership of Singapore – President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, etc. Signing of bilateral cooperation documents is expected.

Pashinyan will visit the Armenian St.Gregory the Illuminator Church in Singapore where he will meet with the Armenian community representatives. The PM is also scheduled to meet with the business circles of Singapore.

