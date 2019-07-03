Armenian President comments on his brief talk with Putin at closing ceremony of 2nd European Games

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian commented on his brief talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Armenpress correspondent reports.

On the way to returning to Armenia, the reporters asked the President what he has talked about with Putin during that event. “What the two presidents could talk about in Minsk during the closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games. About everything, but a little bit”, the President said.

The video released by the Armenian Presidential Office shows President Sarkissian chatting with Putin at the event.

