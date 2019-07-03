Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

PM Pashinyan proposes to bestow titles to a group of officials


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan proposed to bestow military titles to a group of officials on the Constitution Day.

The PM proposed to bestow titles to the following officials:

- Lieutenant-General military rank to First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan

- Major-General military rank to Head of the Armed Forces Signal Troops Temur Shahnazaryan

- Class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice to Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan

- Major-General military rank to Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan

- Major-General military rank to Police Chief Valeri Osipyan

- Class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice to Chairman of the Investigation Committee Hayk Grigoryan

-Class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice to Chairman of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan

- Major-General military rank to Head of the State Protection Service Grigory Hayrapetov

 

The PM’s decisions will enter into force after the President of the Republic signs the respective decrees.




