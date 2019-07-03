At least 40 killed in strike on Tripoli migrant detention center

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. An air strike late on Tuesday hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, killing at least 40 people and wounding 80, a health official said, Reuters reported.

It is the highest publicly reported toll of an air strike or shelling since eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar three months ago launched an offensive with ground troops and aircraft to take the capital held by the internationally recognized government.

The Tripoli-based government said in a statement that dozens of people had been killed and wounded in an air strike blamed on the “war criminal Khalifa Haftar”.

On July 1, Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which is allied to a parallel government, said it would start heavy air strikes on targets in Tripoli after “traditional means” of war had been exhausted.

An LNA official denied his force had hit the detention center, saying militias allied to Tripoli had shelled it after a precision air strike by the LNA on a camp.