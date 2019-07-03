CBA President to participate in International Financial Congress in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan has departed for St. Petersburg to take part in the 28th International Financial Congress entitled “Financial Markets: Increasing Complexity, Maintaining Stability”, the CBA told Armenpress.

The Congress program will include several theme-based sections: monetary policy and macroeconomics, banks, insurance, collective investment, professional players of the financial market, and microfinancing.

A number of sessions at the Congress will be dedicated to the topics common for various financial market sectors, such as digital transformation and cyber risks in the financial sector, establishing the institute of financial ombudsman and behavioural supervision, as well as developing the financial sector’s talent pool, etc.

On the sidelines of the Congress, the Central Banks of Armenia and Russia are expected to sign a new agreement on cooperation in banks control and exchange of information.

During the visit the CBA President is scheduled to have several bilateral meetings with the heads of the partnering structures.

The International Financial Congress is Russia’s most significant professional event devoted to finance.

