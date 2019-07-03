Armenian President congratulates Belarusian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the Independence Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from Fascism, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Our two peoples are connected with friendship and partnership which serve as a firm base for the development and strengthening of the Armenian-Belarusian inter-state relations in the future”, the congratulatory letter reads.

The Armenian President wished his Belarusian counterpart success and good health, and welfare and prosperity to the people of Belarus.

