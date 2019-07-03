LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-07-19
LONDON, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 july:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.56% to $1803.50, copper price up by 0.51% to $6012.00, lead price up by 0.39% to $1934.50, nickel price down by 2.28% to $12420.00, tin price up by 0.05% to $18860.00, zinc price down by 0.50% to $2483.00, molybdenum price up by 0.17% to $25904.00, cobalt price up by 7.14% to $30000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
