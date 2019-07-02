Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa – Armenia ranks 84th in Henley passport index

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia ranked 84th in Henley passport index in the 3rd quarter of 2019. Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the Henley & Partners company.

Japan and Singapore are in the fist place. Their citizens can visit to 189 countries without visa. Germany, Finland and South Korea rank 2nd. Their citizens can visit to 187 countries without visa. Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg come next, the citizens of which can visit to 189 countries without visa.

Georgia ranks 52nd the citizens of which can travel to 113 countries without visa.

