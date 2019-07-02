President Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to Russian President

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 2 on the occasion of the flood in Irkutsk Oblast that resulted in numerous casualties and destructions.

President Sarkissian extended condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims, and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

