Armenian Deputy PM meets with Energy Minister of Iran

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, who is in Iran on a working visit, met with Energy Minister of Iran Reza Ardakanian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Mher Grigoryan, as the co-chairs of the Armenia-Iran intergovernmental commission, Mher Grigoryan and Reza Ardakanian expressed confidence that the session that will take place following their meeting, will be constructive. The interlocutors referred to a number of issues on the agenda of the session and discussed the implementation process of a number of joint initiatives in the sphere of energy and the opportunities for the development of cooperation.

Mher Grigoryan and Reza Ardakanian highlighted the ratification of the interim agreement on establishing free trade zone between Iran and the EAEU member states by the parliaments of the two countries. The Armenian Deputy PM noted that by joint efforts it will be possible to realize the opportunities provided by the agreement in the best way and Armenia, as the only EAEU member state sharing land border with Iran, will have its contribution to the development of trade relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on a number of regional issues of bilateral interest.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan