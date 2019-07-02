Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-07-19

YEREVAN, 2 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 July, USD exchange rate is up by 0.12 drams to 477.10 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.77 drams to 539.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 7.54 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.14 drams to 602.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 284.47 drams to 21322.91 drams. Silver price is up by 0.67 drams to 234.07 drams. Platinum price is up by 386.64 drams to 12930.88 drams.