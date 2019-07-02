Asian Stocks - 02-07-19

TOKYO, 2 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 2 July:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.11% to 21754.27 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.31% to 1589.84 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.03% to 3043.94 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.17% to 28875.56 points.