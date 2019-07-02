PM Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, as the head of the country presiding over the EAEU, discussed with the President of Kazakhstan the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as issues related to holding the EAEU summit in Yerevan on October 1.

The sides also discussed the agenda of expanding the relations of the EAEU with 3rd countries. In this context, the interlocutors referred to the negotiations on signing an FTA with Singapore.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan