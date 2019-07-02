Raising teacher's role, making science attractive – Armenian President delivers remarks in Belarus

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The role of teachers should be raised and engagement in science, innovation should become attractive, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said at the meeting with the teaching staff of the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics in Minsk, Armenpress correspondent reports.

“Armenia is a country with old civilization. Based on the domestic political processes of the past year there is a new leadership in our country. My contacts with the government show that our view on one matter is the same – the role of teacher should be raised. And not only that of the teacher, but also the role of science and education”, the Armenian President said.

He stated that engaging in science, creation and teaching should be interesting and attractive for the talented youth. And this requires necessary conditions so that it will be interesting for the new generation to engage in science and new technologies.

“This is very important for students and teachers. I agree that the role of a teacher, a lecturer should be high within the public. If there is no such attitude, the talented youth will not move on this direction. Such a system existed in the Soviet years when the lecturer was appreciated, engaging in science was common, many were moving on this direction as I did. I could become a good economist, but have chosen physics because I liked it”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Talking about raising the role of a lecturer, the President said the talk is not about high salaries only, but it is also important. The President said today there are private schools, institutes, companies in Armenia which provide high salaries to their specialists, but there must be a situation that the specialist of that field will be appreciated in the whole society.

“Armenia is a small country, but has a great nation, the representatives of which are engaged in science, new technologies, achieve success in different fields and propose cooperation opportunities”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is in Belarus on a working visit. He attended the closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games in Minsk. The Armenian President also met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan