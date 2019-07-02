Erdogan meets China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Beijing on an official visit on July 2 where he was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Anadolu reports.

“I am confident that there is a great potential to strengthen the cooperation between Turkey and China. It will also positively affect the regional stability. The cooperation with China is of strategic importance for us”, Erdogan said.

In his turn the Chinese President stated that this meeting will help to develop the cooperation between the two countries. “I hope we will exchange views with Turkey on a number of regional and international issues”, Xi Jinping said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan