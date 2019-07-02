Armenia, Singapore hold talks on signing double tax treaty

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by deputy finance minister Arman Poghosyan is holding talks in Singapore on signing an agreement on ruling out double taxation between the two countries, the finance ministry told Armenpress.

Double tax treaties regulate the tax issues emerging in the trade-economic relations between the countries.

The signing of an agreement on ruling out double taxation of income and property between Armenia and Singapore, by forming a stable and predictable tax field for foreign investors, will enable to boost the mutual investment flows, further intensify the commercial ties, expand the movement of labor force and technologies between the two countries.

