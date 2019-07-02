Algerian parliament president Moad Bouchareb resigns

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Algerian parliament president Moad Bouchareb quit on Tuesday, Ennahar TV said, after prolonged demands for his removal by protesters who saw him as a pillar of the ruling elite, Reuters reported.

Bouchareb bowed out three months after longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned under pressure from sustained protests seeking root-and-branch reform and an end to systemic corruption and cronyism.

According to Al Arabiya, Bouchareb’s duties were assigned to the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Algeria, Abdul Razzak Tarbash, who will temporarily assume the role for 15 days.