Vardan Balayan appointed Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large
STEPANAKERT, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on July 2 on appointing Vardan Balayan the Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
