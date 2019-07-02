Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

Vardan Balayan appointed Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large


STEPANAKERT, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on July 2 on appointing Vardan Balayan the Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




